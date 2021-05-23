Des Moines group releases bats after virus forces long wait

To accommodate its bat population, Kevin Cavallin, a volunteer at the Iowa Wildlife Center, said the center built makeshift dwellings using portable greenhouses to house them over the winter months.

“As you can imagine, it’s been a task taking care of two seasons’ worth of bats,” Cavallin said.

According to its website, a study by the U.S. Geological Survey concluded that the risk of passing SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, on to North American bats was low.

“In late fall, we were given the greenlight to release some of our 2019 bats,” Cavallin said. It was welcome news, as some of the bats had started reproducing in captivity, meaning even more bats for which to care.

Most of the bats brought to the Iowa Wildlife Center are recovered from homes all across Iowa. One of the bats released on Wednesday was recovered from a church in Des Moines in 2019.

Big brown bats, the species of bat released at Gray’s Lake park on Wednesday, are termed crevice-dwelling bats and type that are typically found in homes, taking up residency where there is easy access to water and moderate temperatures.

“People find them where they shouldn’t be, or their cats find them or their dogs find them,” Ehresman said.