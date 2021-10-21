 Skip to main content
Des Moines man charged with murder in death of Omaha woman

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police arrested a Des Moines man on murder charges Wednesday in the shooting death of an Omaha woman at a Des Moines bar.

Police charged Wichang Gach Chawech, 33, with first-degree murder and attempted murder in connection with an Oct. 10 shooting at the High Dive Bar.

Two people were injured in the shooting and on Tuesday, Nyamal Deng, 26, died at a hospital, police said. A 27-year-old man was treated for his injury and released from the hospital.

Chawech was held at the Polk County Jail.

The death was the eight homicide in Des Moines this year.

