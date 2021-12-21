Des Moines man found guilty in deaths of woman, her 2 kids

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines man has been found guilty of killing a woman and her two children, months after another jury failed to reach a verdict.

KCCI-TV reports that Marvin Esquivel Lopez on Monday was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder in the 2019 deaths of 29-year-old Rossibeth Flores-Rodriguez, her 11-year-old daughter, Grecia Daniela Alvarado-Flores, and 5-year-old son, Ever Jose Mejia-Flores.

The April trial for Lopez ended in a mistrial after the jury said they were able to reach a verdict on the killing of Flores-Rodriguez, but not for the children.

Flores-Rodriguez and her children had arrived in Iowa from Honduras about five months before their deaths and lived with Lopez and his family.

Esquivel Lopez’s wife testified that she saw him shoot Flores-Rodriguez twice in the head after the two had argued. Officers also found the children dead in the home’s basement with two gunshots each to the head.

Esquivel Lopez testified in his own defense that Flores-Rodriguez had killed her own children and threatened to kill him before he shot her accidentally in a scuffle.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KCCI-TV.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0