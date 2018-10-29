Try 1 month for 99¢

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines man has been imprisoned for his role in a fatal gang gunbattle.

Polk County court records say 19-year-old Jahmar Mustin pleaded guilty Friday to intimidation with a weapon, criminal gang participation and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was given 10 to 30 years in prison. He'd been charged with murder and other crimes before making a plea deal.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The Des Moines Register reports that 23-year-old Choice Elliston was sitting next to Mustin in a vehicle on May 9, 2017, when Mustin fired a gun in the shootout with a rival gang. Authorities say one of Mustin's shots fatally struck Elliston in the head.

Police say Elliston was shot outside Monroe Elementary in northwest Des Moines, causing the school to be locked down briefly.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

Load comments