Des Moines man sentenced for dismemberment killing of wife

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines man was sentenced Friday to up to 50 years in prison for killing and dismembering his wife last year.

Datron Simmons, 33, must serve a mandatory 35 years behind bars before he's eligible for parole, the Des Moines Register reported. A jury convicted Simmons last month of second-degree murder in the death of 50-year-old Connie Simmons.

Police found her body in a wooded area near the couple’s home in September and said Datron Simmons told officers that he tried to conceal the death by disposing of her body. Authorities believe he killed his wife on Sept. 6 following an argument they had over text messages.

Datron Simmons had been out of prison for about six months for a vehicle theft conviction when the killing occurred, authorities said.

