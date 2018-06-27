DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A 23-year-old Des Moines man has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison for stealing two dozen guns from Iowa gun dealers and selling one of them.
Federal prosecutors say David Marken Aikoriegie was sentenced Wednesday in Des Moines' federal courthouse for three counts of stealing a firearm from a federal firearm licensee and unlawful sale of a stolen firearm.
Investigators say Aikoriegie stole three guns from JLM Gun Shoppe in Urbandale on Nov. 16, 10 guns from Rangemasters in Clive on Dec. 2 and another 11 guns from Rangemasters on Dec. 14.
Prosecutors say Aikoriegie also admitted to selling one of the stolen guns to another person on Dec. 16.