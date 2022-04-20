 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Des Moines man sentenced to 50 years for woman's murder

A Des Moines man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for the 2018 shooting death of a Cambridge woman

INDIANOLA, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for the 2018 shooting death of a Cambridge woman.

Jaquarious Scoggins, 22, was sentenced last week after pleading guilty in January to second-degree murder for the death of 25-year-old Mercedes Wathen, the Des Moines Register reported Wednesday.

Scoggins must serve a minimum of 35 years before he’s eligible for parole. He was originally charged with first-degree murder in Wathen’s death.

Police have said officers and medics called to a home just south of Des Moines on April 2, 2018, found Wathen’s body. She had been shot in the head.

