Des Moines officer charged, accused on interfering in case
Des Moines officer charged, accused on interfering in case

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines police officer has been placed on leave after being charged with a misdemeanor in which he’s accused of trying to interfere in a criminal investigation involving one of his friends.

Officer Rodney Alan Briggs was arrested Wednesday by police in nearby Altoona and charged with non-felonious misconduct in office, the Des Moines Police Department said in a news release Thursday.

The release said Briggs exceeded his authority as a police officer by trying to persuade Southeast Polk School District employees to give him video evidence related to an ongoing Altoona police investigation involving a friend of Briggs’.

Police did not name the friend or detail the investigation involving the friend.

The Des Moines department's Office Of Professional Standards has initiated an internal investigation, the release said.

