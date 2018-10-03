DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines agreed to pay $25,000 to an African-American driver who questioned a traffic stop in a lawsuit, but the city didn't admit any wrongdoing.

The Des Moines Register reports Lonnie Porter of Des Moines recorded the Dec. 6 traffic stop on his phone.

The 41-year-old Porter didn't receive a ticket during the stop. Officer Sean O'Neill said on the video that he pulled Porter over because a temporary license plate on the vehicle wasn't fully visible.

Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek says O'Neill has an outstanding record and acts with integrity.

