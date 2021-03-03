 Skip to main content
Des Moines police arrest 2 in man's shooting death
AP

Des Moines police arrest 2 in man's shooting death

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Two Des Moines men were arrested Wednesday in the shooting death of a Clive man last week.

Columbus Plum Lewis, 51, of Des Moines, was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of Darrell Merriweather, of Clive, on Friday. Merriweather died on Saturday, becoming Des Moines' first homicide victim of 2021.

Virgil Alva See, 55, of Des Moines, was charged with first-degree theft and accessory after the fact.

Investigators determined that Lewis was at the scene when Merriweather was shot and fled before help arrived. Lewis was arrested Sunday on several unrelated warrants.

See was identified as a witness to the shooting. He initially refused to speak with police but later told investigators Lewis was at the home when the shooting occurred, investigators said.

Authorities later found Merriweather's ID card, debit and credit cards in See’s home. A witness saw See put his hand in Merriweather's pocket after the shooting, police said.

