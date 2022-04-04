Des Moines police: Double shooting kills man, injures woman

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A double shooting in Des Moines left a man dead and a woman in the hospital, police said.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Sunday, when police and paramedics were called to a shooting several blocks west of Crocker Woods Park, police said in a news release Monday.

Arriving first responder found a 46-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man with gunshot wounds and began administering first aid, police said. Both victims were taken to hospitals, where the man died early Monday morning.

The woman remained hospitalized Monday in serious condition, police said. The victims' names were not immediately released.

Police also had not released any information on potential suspects in the shooting by midday Monday and had not announced any arrests.

