Try 1 month for 99¢

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police in Des Moines say they have arrested a suspected driver of a cement truck who ran from the scene after plowing into a van and then a house, seriously injuring one person.

The Des Moines Register reports that the crash happened Thursday morning when the cement truck ran two stop lights and hit the van. The truck continued through a fence before crashing into the house, which was heavily damaged. Two people inside the home at the time were not injured.

Police Sgt. Paul Parizek says the cement truck driver took off running from the crash.

The driver of the van was taken to a hospital with serious injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Parizek says the man, whose name has not been released, "fought ferociously" with at least four officers after being spotted on a Des Moines street. He was soon subdued and taken to a hospital for evaluation.

———

Information from: The Des Moines Register, http://www.desmoinesregister.com

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

Load comments