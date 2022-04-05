 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Des Moines police identify man killed in double shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police in Des Moines have identified a man killed in a double shooting that also seriously injured a woman this week.

Jeffrey Dwayne Gillom, 59, of Des Moines, died in the late Sunday night shooting, police said in a news release Tuesday.

Police have said officers and paramedics called to an area several blocks west of Crocker Woods Park found Gillom and a 46-year-old woman with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to hospitals, where Gillom died early Monday morning, police said.

The wounded woman was hospitalized Monday in serious condition, police said. Police did not give an update Tuesday on her condition.

No arrests or suspects in the case were reported Tuesday.

