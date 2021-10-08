Des Moines police identify woman shot by officer

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police in Des Moines have identified a woman shot by an officer after she reportedly advance on the officer with a knife.

Katherine Margaret Louise Mehle, 35, of Des Moines, was shot Tuesday evening in a business district west of downtown, police said in a news release.

The shooting followed a 911 call from a man who reported that a woman had tried to stab him on the sidewalk, police said. An officer who arrived to help reported that Mehle advanced on him while ignoring his commands to drop the knife, leading him to shoot her.

Mehle remained hospitalized Friday.

Police identified the officer as 34-year-old Ryan Chareunsab, a senior officer with the force.

