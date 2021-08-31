Des Moines police investigating 2 separate homicide scenes

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police in Des Moines are investigating the deaths of two people in separate incidents reported just hours apart.

Officers were called around 8:15 p.m. Monday to a shooting on East 17th Street, where they found three shooting victims, police said. Two of the victims were taken to a hospital with injuries, while the third was declared dead at the scene, according to police.

About two hours earlier, police were called to an area along the Des Moines River by someone who reported an unresponsive man lying on the ground. Police said arriving officers found the 43-year-old man dead and said his death was the result of a homicide.

Police did not immediately release the names of the victims. The deaths marked Des Moines' fifth and sixth homicides of the year.

