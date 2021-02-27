 Skip to main content
Des Moines police investigating city's first homicide
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities are investigating a shooting in Des Moines that fatally wounded a man.

The Des Moines Police Department and Des Moines Fire Department responded to the report of a shooting at about 11:20 p.m. Friday and arrived to find the man with a gunshot injury.

Despite lifesaving efforts at the scene and the hospital, he died at about 1:20 a.m. Saturday, police said in a news release.

This is the city's first homicide of the year.

