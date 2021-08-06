Des Moines police say resident shot intruder in self-defense

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines resident shot an armed intruder who broke into an apartment overnight, police said.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday, when a man armed with a handgun broke into an apartment along Lincoln Avenue, police said. Police said the intruder assaulted and threatened residents inside the apartment before he was shot by one of the residents.

The intruder then fled the scene and later showed up with a bullet wound at an emergency room, investigators said. He is expected to recover.

Police did not release the names of the victims or the accused intruder and have not announced any arrests in the case.

