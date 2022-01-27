 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Des Moines police say victim of Jan. 9 shooting has died

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A shooting at a Des Moines apartment complex earlier this month has become the city’s first homicide of 2022 after the victim died from his wounds Thursday, police said.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Jan. 9 in the parking lot of the complex, police said. Officers called to the scene found Trishay Marsean Thompson, 24, of Des Moines, with gunshot wounds, officials said.

Thompson was rushed in critical condition to a Des Moines hospital, where he died of his injuries shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday, according to a police news release.

No arrests have been announced in Thompson’s killing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

