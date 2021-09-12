Des Moines school mural lets students 'see themselves'

Not only did Moore attend Harding as a kid, his grandmother lived right across the street from the school. As his mother struggled with drug addiction, Moore’s father stood in as an “amazing single black dad” and, while he worked two jobs, his grandmother helped raise him.

“My grandmother was the most important person in my life, right next to my dad. So just knowing that she was around and she looked at that building every day ... knowing that she would have been able to see, you know ... cartoons that represent us in an era that she probably enjoyed ‘Peanuts,’ as well ... it’s extra special,” Moore said.

When asked what he thought his grandmother would say of the mural, Moore said she was a woman of few words, but when she spoke, it was intentional.

“If she said she loved it, that was important,” Moore said. “I think that’s what she would have said ... ‘I love it, Bobby.’ ”

Harding Middle School continues to be a positive memory for Moore, a space he said was filled with unity and community. He hopes the new mural will help continue to evoke those feelings — not only for students of color, but also white students.