Des Moines seeing steady growth in craft breweries

Local brewers “create jobs, we create culture, we create things that small and big towns can be proud of, and the big brewers don’t do that,” McKay said. “So the more that we can get our residents to switch to local craft, the better it is for everybody in the long run.”

Bruning, too, bemoaned Iowa beer drinkers’ infamous affection for Busch Light. He emphasized that the culture around drinking craft beer draws a different demographic — one that’s willing to spend its disposable income on a quality product.

“People have pretty big allegiances to those brands,” Bruning said of the fans of Anheuser Busch, which is part of global conglomerate AB InBev. “But that’s not how craft beer drinkers are. With local it’s more... ‘I’m a fan of the brewery or the style.’”

Like Bruning, McKay said she expects the local growth in craft brewing to continue, despite the blows that bars and restaurants suffered from the COVID-19 pandemic. And she hopes to see strong revenue flowing from her taprooms, which in addition to Knoxville and the East Village include a third location in Grinnell.

“We’re all still trying to figure out what the crystal ball looks like, but it’s very different this year than even the past five years,” McKay said. “At the end of the day what I’m really proud of is to see Iowa beer grow. People don’t necessarily think of Iowa as a beer mecca but we’re making some darn good beer here.”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Des Moines Register.