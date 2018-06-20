DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines plans to resume ticketing Monday of speeding violators caught by an automated speed radar camera on a heavily traveled portion of Interstate 235.
Citations haven't been issued since April 26 last year, upon an order from the Polk County District Court. Des Moines, Cedar Rapids and Muscatine appealed the court ruling. Those cities had sought the judicial review after the Iowa Transportation Department ordered some speed cameras turned off, saying the cameras didn't make interstates safer.
This past April 27, however, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled that the department didn't have authority over speed cameras, clearing the way for cities to employ them.
The Des Moines Police Department said in a news release Tuesday that "a significant increase in speeding violations was noticed" after the ticketing halted.