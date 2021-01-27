 Skip to main content
Dickey defeats Stewart in state Senate special election
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A successor has been picked for Republican state Sen. Mariannette Miller-Meeks after she was elected to the U.S. House by just six votes.

Republican Adrian Dickey defeated Democrat Mary Stewart in a special election Tuesday night to represent Miller-Meeks's former district in southeast Iowa, WHO reports.

Dickey is currently president of the family-owned Dickey Transport based out of the town of Packwood in Jefferson County.

With the win, Republicans maintain a 14-seat majority in the Iowa Senate.

Miller-Meeks’s challenger, Democrat Rita Hart, is contesting the congressional race and has asked the U.S. House to investigate, saying that 22 ballots were not counted.

Miller-Meeks has asked for Hart’s request to be dismissed, because Hart did not go through Iowa’s court system first.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WHO-TV.

