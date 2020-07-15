Dip in Iowa student aid filings signals trouble

Because applying for federal aid is a key step in the college-going process for many, officials perceive it as paramount in Iowa’s pursuit of getting 70 percent of its working-age population some form of postsecondary training by 2025.

“A drop in the rate or number of FAFSAs filed by high school seniors should be of concern to higher education advocates,” the report advised. “Iowa has experienced both.”

Behind the state’s pursuit of more higher-educated Iowans is a projected surge in jobs demanding as much. But COVID-19 impeded progress on that when Iowa’s colleges and universities in March vacated their campuses and moved instruction online.

Most campuses have stayed in the virtual realm this summer, although many are planning to bring students, faculty and staff back using a hybrid model of instruction this fall.

But with students airing concerns about the prospect of another swift shift to virtual-only learning along with the loss of many traditional collegiate experiences, Iowa’s public universities are flagging potential decreases in enrollment.

The corresponding drop in tuition revenue will compound the tens of millions the campuses already have lost in their pandemic responses and from reduced state appropriations.