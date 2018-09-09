If you go

WHAT: Public meeting to discuss plans for the Missouri River Management Station located near Onawa, Iowa, hosted by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

WHEN: 6 p.m. Tuesday.

WHERE: Lewis and Clark State Park Visitor Center, 21914 Park Loop, just off of Iowa Highway 175 west of Onawa.

MORE INFO: Anyone who plans to attend who has special requirements for mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA coordinator at (515) 725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service at 800-735-7942 or webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov.