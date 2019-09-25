HAWARDEN, Iowa -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources investigated a manure spill that occurred Wednesday near Hawarden.
DNR staff traced the spill to a broken manure application hose, which released a "significant" amount of manure Wednesday morning northeast of Hawarden. The exact amount of manure spilled is not known, the DNR said in a news release.
Manure from Van Voorst Dairy in Sioux Center, Iowa, was being land applied by Pro Pumping of Mitchell, South Dakota, when the hose broke. The applicator shut down the pumps after discovering the break.
You have free articles remaining.
The manure flowed into an underground tile line and then into an unnamed stream before entering Six Mile Creek, a Big Sioux River tributary. DNR staff did not see any fish in the stream.
The DNR will monitor cleanup and consider enforcement action.