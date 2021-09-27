Documents: Virus outbreaks impact nearly a quarter of Iowa schools

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

West Burlington School District’s school nurse reported the district had almost as many COVID-19 positives in the elementary school in the first two weeks of the year as they had the entire previous school year. At the junior-senior high level, case numbers were triple those of last year.

Efforts to track outbreaks in schools have been hampered by policies implemented by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds in July that discontinued daily reporting of virus activity. In addition, Iowa is no longer providing widespread testing, leaving families to find their own tests if a child is exposed or symptomatic.

Reynolds has said she is adopting a policy in which the state treats COVID-19 like the flu, which means state officials have stopped investigating cases and contact tracing in schools. Reynolds rejected more than $95 million in federal pandemic relief offered to Iowa to fund testing, contact tracing and other mitigation measures. She said the state didn't need the money.

In a response to questions about her statements questioning the effectiveness of masks in schools, Reynolds' spokesman Alex Murphy said masks should be a parental choice, and he repeated discredited information that masks cause social, behavioral and speech development problems.