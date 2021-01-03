Donated plane helps aviation students in Council Bluffs

“It gives us a whole other plane to explore,” Ely said of the gift.

Driscoll noted that while a 1981 model sounds old, it’s not like a used car. Planes must pass certification each year to remain in use.

The Iowa Western program has a number of planes of various conditions, along with replica teaching tools. The instructors said they’re thrilled to have another air-worthy plane, this one a twin-turbo engine. The real deal.

“The real thing is always better,” Driscoll said. “We can use this for 20 to 30 subject areas.”

Once students start working on it the plane can’t be flown, per Federal Aviation Administration rules. It could fly again if purchased from the school, with the new owner having it inspected and certified for flight.

“We’ll keep it flight-worthy as much as we can. But this is a training facility, mistakes will be made -- which is expected,” Ely said. “They make mistakes here, so they don’t make them in the field.”

The Iowa Western program is the largest in the region. There are also programs at Indian Hills Community College in Indianola and Western Nebraska Community College in Sidney, Nebraska, along with an Aviation Institute of Maintenance in Kansas City, Missouri.