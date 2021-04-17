Donors replace Cedar Rapids orchestra's water-damaged music

The prices ran the gamut, too, Collier noted, beginning around $30 on up to $2,700 for “Swan Lake.” The latter was broken into more manageable financial chunks; Collier estimated the cost hovering around $100 per scene, with some donors paying for a full act, or a scene or movement.

General contributions not tied to specific pieces of music will be used toward buying a more protected storage system, which Collier projected to cost between $5,000 and $10,000.

It wasn’t just Orchestra Iowa patrons who answered the call, which went out around Valentine’s Day as a “show your love for the orchestra” campaign.

“The instant response was absolutely incredible,” Collier said. “People came out of the woodwork. The first two or three days that it was live, we probably had about 60, 70 percent of the entire library sponsored already.”

Donations came from near and far, including Baltimore Symphony Orchestra musicians who heard about the damage and jointly sponsored Mozart’s Symphony No. 35. Novak Elementary in Marion’s Linn-Mar district gave about $230 to purchase Grieg’s “Peer Gynt” Suite, which the students had been studying.