Dotdash Meredith announces job cuts, fewer print magazines

Dotdash Meredith said Wednesday it laid off 200 workers and plans to stop print publications of several magazines.

The announcement comes two months after New York-based Dotdash and Meredith, a magazine publisher based in Iowa, completed a $2.7 billion merger.

CEO Neil Vogel said in an email to employees the company will immediately stop printing EatingWell, Entertainment Weekly, Health, InStyle, Parents and People en Español. All are titles acquired from Meredith.

Spokesperson Erica Jensen said most of the job cuts occurred in the company's New York offices.

She said “roughly 3%” of the workers in Des Moines were laid off. With about 870 employees in Des Moines as of November, that would equal about 26 jobs, The Des Moines Register reported.

Vogel said Wednesday that Dotdash Meredith will invest $80 million in improving content this year and make other changes, such as improving the quality of the paper the magazines are printed on.

“Today’s step is not a cost-savings exercise,” he wrote in the email, “and it’s not about capturing synergies or any other acquisition jargon, it is about embracing the inevitable digital future for the affected brands.”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Des Moines Register.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0