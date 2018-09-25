MONTICELLO, Iowa (AP) — Officials say about 70 workers will lose their jobs when a medical supply company closes its eastern Iowa plant.
A Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification notice posted by Iowa Workforce Development says Viant plans to close its Monticello plant in mid-November.
City Administrator Doug Herman told the Telegraph Herald that local officials had worked with Viant officials to keep the plant open, but to no avail.
———
Information from: Telegraph Herald, http://www.thonline.com