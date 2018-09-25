Subscribe for 33¢ / day

MONTICELLO, Iowa (AP) — Officials say about 70 workers will lose their jobs when a medical supply company closes its eastern Iowa plant.

A Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification notice posted by Iowa Workforce Development says Viant plans to close its Monticello plant in mid-November.

City Administrator Doug Herman told the Telegraph Herald that local officials had worked with Viant officials to keep the plant open, but to no avail.

———

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Information from: Telegraph Herald, http://www.thonline.com

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

Load comments