Try 1 month for 99¢

CENTERVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a person has died when a car plunged into the Chariton River in southern Iowa.

The Appanoose County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called Monday morning when a car left Highway 5 north of Centerville and plunged into the river. The river was running high and the vehicle was submerged.

The Daily Iowegian newspaper reports it took about seven hours to pull the vehicle out of the river.

The driver of the car was still inside. The sheriff's office declined to identify the person until relatives could be notified.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

———

Information from: The Daily Iowegian, http://www.dailyiowegian.com

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

Load comments