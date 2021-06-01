Driver fleeing Iowa police fatally jumps from moving vehicle

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A teen has died after authorities said he he leapt from a moving vehicle while fleeing police and was run over.

The incident began just before 9 p.m. Monday when a deputy spotted a vehicle on Interstate 380 that had been reported stolen out of Cedar Rapids and sought to pull it over, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Instead of stopping, the driver fled and a chase ensued along I-380 and onto state Highway 150, investigators said. A short time later, the driver and a passenger bailed out of the moving car, which continued on and hit a house.

The driver of the stolen car was struck by the vehicle as he jumped from it and died at the scene, authorities said. The passenger was arrested. People inside the house hit by the car were not injured.

Police have not named the driver killed or the passenger arrested, noting that both are juveniles.

