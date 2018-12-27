SHELDON, Iowa -- A Sheldon man was injured Wednesday after the car he was driving collided with a train.
An accident report from the Sheldon Police Department said that Michael Vogel, 52, was driving north on Country Club Road in a Chevrolet Impala at 11:06 a.m. when he failed to stop at the railroad crossing and struck the engine of an eastbound Canadian Pacific Railway train. Vogel's car was then pushed into a railroad crossing sign, knocking it down.
Vogel was transported to Sanford Sheldon Medical Center with suspected serious injuries, the report said. His car was totaled.
Vogel was cited for failure to stop at a railroad crossing.