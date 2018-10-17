WESTFIELD, Iowa -- One person was flown to a Sioux City hospital after a single-vehicle accident Tuesday in rural Plymouth County.
Emergency personnel were dispatched to 27664 Plymouth County Road K-18 near Westfield at 3:45 p.m. for a single-vehicle rollover. First responders found the vehicle on its side in a bean field next to the road.
The driver of the vehicle was flown by helicopter to Mercy Medical Center -- Sioux City for treatment.
The Plymouth County Sheriff's Office has not released the name of the driver, and the accident remains under investigation.