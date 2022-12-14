 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Driver racing on city street hits 2 cars, kills 4-year-old

A 4-year-old boy died after a car that was reportedly racing crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed into two vehicles

  • 0

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A 4-year-old boy died Tuesday night after a car that was reportedly racing crossed into oncoming lanes and crashed into two vehicles, police in Iowa said.

The collisions happened along a four-lane thoroughfare in Des Moines, where police said a car and an SUV were racing. The car crossed the median, first striking the vehicle carrying the 4-year-old boy, also injuring an adult and an 8-year-old inside. The racing car then struck another vehicle, injuring an adult driver.

The driver who was racing was also injured.

All those injured were taken to Des Moines hospitals. The driver of the second vehicle that was struck has been released, and the others who were injured are expected to recover.

Police did not immediately release the names of those involved.

People are also reading…

After the crash, the racing SUV left the area. Police were asking for the public's help in locating the vehicle.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sioux City still trying to get paid $11,000 for Trump rally

After a fair amount of haggling, Sioux City officials were able to get the people planning a rally featuring former President Donald Trump to pay a $5,000 bill the day before last month's event, but the city is still waiting on the U.S. Secret Service and event planners to reimburse more than $11,000 in other rally costs. The biggest outstanding bill related to the Nov. 3 rally is the $10,002.38 charge for police officers to staff the event that the Secret Service is supposed to pay. The other lingering bill is a $1,425 charge that the company that planned the rally, Event Strategies, is supposed to pay for having emergency medical services on standby.

Iowa judge blocks effort to ban most abortions in the state

Iowa judge blocks effort to ban most abortions in the state

A state judge has blocked an effort to ban most abortions in Iowa by upholding a court decision made three years ago. Judge Celene Gogerty found Monday that there was no process for reversing a permanent injunction that blocked the abortion law in 2019. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a statement that she would appeal the decision to the state Supreme Court. Current law bans abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy, but Reynolds asked the courts to reverse the 2019 decision. That law prohibited abortions once cardiac activity can be detected, which usually happens around six weeks of pregnancy and is often before many women know they’re pregnant.

Watch Now: Related Video

FTX founder charged with multiple financial crimes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News