Dubuque company sees metal refinishing as art form

“A few boxes, a crate,” he said. “I don’t want semi loads of the same part. That’s for a bigger company with an automated line. Pretty much every run we do is a specialized run for a component. It’s almost more of an art form.”

He explained that other nearby plating services in places such as Milwaukee and the Quad Cities are larger production facilities that take an assembly-line approach to handle large batches of the same part. This is efficient for large companies with huge quantities of product. But for smaller clients who need finishing for smaller batches of parts, services like Key City Plating fill the gap.

“There are so many machine shops out there that are making products in small quantities, and they need a source to get this stuff (finished),” he said.

The emphasis on small batches means Key City Plating’s workload is varied, which is one of Conlon’s favorite things about the job.

“There’s no two days that the guys in the back are doing the same thing. A lot of times within two hours they’re not doing the same thing. It keeps everybody on their toes,” he said. “We don’t know what the workload is going to be … (until) the person’s truck backs up and they unload.”