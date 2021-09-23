Dubuque telephone booth offers direct line to poetry

She hopes the Telepoem Booth encourages others that they, too, can be artists.

“A lot of people write poetry, but they might not see themselves as published poets,” she said. “When there’s things like the Telepoem Project and other types of public art, people say, ‘Yes, that I can do.’ We’re not just the audience for this, we can be the creators of it, too, as a community.”

Keith Lesmeister, a Decorah resident who teaches at Northeast Iowa Community College, also has a poem featured in the booth.

He said the Telepoem Booth’s accessibility — it’s open to the public for free, 24 hours a day — can facilitate connections between writers and listeners.

“You don’t have to have a subscription; you don’t have to pay to view or read,” he said. “I think it’s a wonderful way to connect the population in general with poetry and creative writing.”

Mulgrew also has requested permission from the booth’s creators to add more poems from local poets to the booth’s directory.

“We hope to populate the telephone with Dubuque poets shortly,” he said. “I think that would add some interesting local appeal.”