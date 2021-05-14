Dust explosion causes property damage at Iowa grain elevator

JEFFERSON, Iowa (AP) — A dust explosion at a central Iowa grain elevator on Friday caused property damage but no injuries, the owner said.

Landus Cooperative said in a statement on its website that the explosion at its Jefferson grain elevator happened around 8 a.m. The statement said no one was injured and all employees were located.

Local fire and emergency crews responded to the blast. The company said the situation is contained and under control. An investigation is planned to determine what caused the blast.

