E. Iowa man puzzled by popularity of online advice channel

But with a love for the heritage of farming — community, family and the nostalgia it brings — he’s managed to put a fresh, modern twist on tired lifestyle magazine topics by merging his upbringing with his personal taste.

“I simplify them for people,” Wyse said. “For canning, we picture a grandma over a really hot stove that is steaming, and it has a pressure canner that you’re scared this going to blow off the lid.”

So instead of the pressure of having to can 50 quarts of green beans, he shows how enjoyable it can be to can three jars of pickled cauliflower, demonstrating it can be done as a hobby on a smaller scale with more interesting modern flavors. The formula is a simple mix of modernizing nostalgic things in a realistic and fun way, Wyse said.

Incorporating an antique component is a typical trademark threaded through his work. Many of his recipes are inspired by handwritten ones in his grandmother’s cookbook, adapted to how he would like to cook and eat it.

Serious viewers take note of the little details — a reflection of the level of engagement Wyse has cultivated since defining his voice and focus. When a certain plate from his grandmother stops appearing in videos, they’ll ask where it went.