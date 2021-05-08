Earlville steel fabricator meets needs of hog industry

The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown the ultimate curveball at pork producers. The virus prompted the temporary closure of many slaughterhouses, leaving producers without an end-market for their pork.

LeGrand said pork producers aren’t out of the woods.

“They are still recovering,” he said. “It’s not over. It may be another year yet until they have recovered.”

More than four decades after the business was founded, EIP is continuing to evolve.

In 2014, the business was sold to Brad and Annie Mills, an Iowa couple that owns multiple Midwest businesses.

LeGrand said the company is expanding its geographical footprint.

“Historically, we have mainly been in the Midwest,” he said. “… More recently, we are trying to reach out further.”

Local economic development leaders believe the sky is the limit for the Earlville company.

Donna Boss, executive director of Delaware County Economic Development, said EIP Manufacturing has been “an anchor” in the county.