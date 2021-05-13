Eastern Iowa auditor's election worker payments investigated

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand announced Thursday that his office has launched an investigation into an eastern county auditor’s payments made to election workers last year.

Sand will examine potential overpayments to election workers that were approved by former Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz, Sand's office said in a news release. Sand said the payments could amount to a misuse of Help America Vote Act funds made available through the Iowa Secretary of State Office, which is also helping with the investigation.

Scott County supervisors in December chided Moritz for increasing poll workers’ pay — without county board approval — from $10 to $12 an hour to $15 an hour for working the June primary during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moritz, who resigned last month, had previously told the Quad-City Times that she made a mistake and though she had the authority to increase poll workers’ pay.

