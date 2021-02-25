 Skip to main content
Eastern Iowa man arrested after dead cattle found on land
Eastern Iowa man arrested after dead cattle found on land

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (AP) — An eastern Iowa man has been arrested and charged with livestock neglect resulting in death after authorities found dead cattle on his property.

Brian Greazel, 43, of Mount Vernon, was arrested Wednesday, the Iowa City Press-Citizen reported. Linn County Sheriff's deputies called to a rural property near Libson for a complaint about neglected cattle discovered numerous head of cattle dead, Sheriff Brian Gardner said.

An Iowa Department of Agriculture veterinarian determined the cattle died for lack of food, water and shelter, officials said. Gardner said Greazel was not living on the property where the cattle were located.

The sheriff's office did not say how many animals were found dead, but said 18 head were rescued from the property.

