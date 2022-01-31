Eastern Iowa man gets 30 years for killing woman with SUV

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A judge in Cedar Rapids on Monday sentenced an eastern Iowa man to 30 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to hitting a couple with his sport utility vehicle.

Judge Ian Thornhill sentenced Bret D. Klima, 32, of Urbana, after he pleaded guilty to one count each of homicide by vehicle-operating under the influence and serious injury by a vehicle, according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette. The judge gave Klima 25 years for the vehicular homicide and five years for the serious injury charge.

The sentences will be consecutive for up to 30 years. He also was ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution.

Klima was arrested after the death of Kimberley Anne Swore, 50 of Center Point, and injury of her boyfriend, Jack Greenhaw, 46, of Vinton.

Klima admitted to unintentionally killing Swore and injuring Greenhaw. A criminal complaint stated Klima rapidly accelerated his SUV in reverse, hitting the couple on Dec. 1, 2019, in the parking lot of a bar in Center Point and then driving away.

Greenhaw survived but suffered a punctured lung and five broken ribs.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Gazette.

