AP

Eastern Iowa residential fire claims life of 9-year-old girl

Authorities say a 9-year-old girl died in a residential fire in eastern Iowa

GREELEY, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a 9-year-old girl died in a residential fire in eastern Iowa Saturday morning.

The fire was reported just after 3:30 a.m. in Greeley, located about 60 miles (96.5 kilometers) northeast of Cedar Rapids. The caller said there was a child inside the residence.

Crews found the body of the girl inside the building. The home is considered a total loss.

Fire departments from Greeley, Edgewood, Delaware and Manchester responded to the blaze.

No further details have been released. The State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Greeley Fire Department are investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

