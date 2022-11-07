Editorial Roundup: Iowa

Des Moines Register. November 6, 2022.

Editorial: A few simpler steps could make a dent in helping Iowans stay housed

While work continues on holistic approaches to helping all people without adequate housing, work at the margins could help some people right away.

Neither Des Moines nor any other community can devise a system that instantly and perpetually finds adequate shelter for every last resident.

But while policymakers consider how they can commit real resources toward that goal, they can make some difference more quickly by taking steps to keep people from losing housing in the first place and by demolishing hurdles for prospective renters.

Everybody says the right thing, that they want to tackle the conditions that produce homelessness and help people. The genesis of the current discussion in Des Moines, though, suggests it’s worth stating why metro leaders must step up efforts to ensure people can secure a safe, stable place to live.

Attention in Des Moines has spiked this fall at the same time that people who lack housing have been less “out of sight, out of mind.” The number of undeveloped spaces in and around downtown has shrunk, and counts show that the number of unsheltered people has increased. Business owners, residents and visitors have publicly complained. If “the problem” is that it’s become more difficult to forget about homelessness and that its visibility is bad for business … well, that points to certain strategies. To push residents back out of sight, officials might try more police patrols and arrests, more no-loitering signs, more clearing of makeshift camps.

Our primary concern should, of course, be more noble: that this is a problem because those individuals, some of them children, are in physical jeopardy. Because not having a home is traumatic and is itself associated with worse mental health. Because people who cannot afford housing very likely struggle to afford food and other needs. Because houselessness is associated with such things as unemployment or underemployment, disability and domestic abuse. Because every human should have a right to safe shelter.

In the bigger picture, Des Moines is adding staff focused on homelessness. Nonprofits and shelters are continuing underappreciated work serving residents. And government and nongovernment groups have many irons in the fire to provide more affordable housing.

Today we want to focus on three narrower items:

Use available money for rent assistance and affordable housing. It’s hard to understand why this needs to be said. But state officials are apparently saying “thanks, but no thanks” to $89 million of federal money earmarked for rental assistance or affordable housing. One of the success stories of the COVID-19 pandemic locally was the Polk County effort to distribute federal aid to head off hundreds of evictions. Keeping people housed gives those people a better chance to recover from whatever hard times have arrived for them. State officials should work to keep this money in Iowa and distribute it to agencies that are eager to make use of it and change the lives of individuals and families.

Create a process for expunging eviction filings. Iowans can clean up their criminal records when they are not prosecuted or are found not guilty, or even after conviction in certain circumstances. But eviction filings stay in online court records no matter what, and experts say the records are a large obstacle for obtaining housing in the future. While this is particularly vexing if the grounds for the eviction attempt weren’t solid, even a clear-cut failure to pay rent should not haunt people the rest of their lives. Iowa lawmakers should follow the example set by several states in recent years, according to the Center for American Progress, and work on ways to seal tenants’ names from future landlords’ view.

Don’t let landlords ask about source of income.Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a law last year ensuring that landlords are allowed to reject prospective tenants if they plan to use federal housing vouchers. This type of discrimination is harmful to the people involved and the community at large. The law should be repealed.

The stories published last week by the Register’s Virginia Barreda and F. Amanda Tugade abounded with waiting lists — 521 households waiting for affordable housing in Polk County, 76 families waiting for shelter space that can accommodate children. Shelters aren’t the solution for anybody in the long term, and even in the short term they aren’t the right answer for everybody. While work continues on holistic approaches to helping all people without adequate housing, work at the margins could help at least some people right away.

END