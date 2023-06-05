Dubuque Telegraph Herald. June 4, 2023.

Editorial: A salute to all who make honor flights possible

Nearly 200 local military veterans got the trip of a lifetime last week in one of the coolest traditions to ever honor any and all who wore the uniform.

Once again, the Honor Flight of Dubuque and the Tri-States took to the air on a pair of daylong trips that brought a lifetime of memories.

The local trips came one year after the tradition resumed following an eight-year hiatus in the area of this national honor flight movement to give veterans an opportunity to visit the nation’s war memorials in Washington, D.C.

When the local effort began in 2010, Perry Mason and the local honor flight committee set a goal of getting every willing-and-able World War II veteran in the area to Washington. After nearly 18,000 miles and more than $750,000, the group got more than 900 veterans on flights to visit historic sites that honor their service and sacrifice. After four years, organizers were able to herald that mission as accomplished.

Then last year, Mason felt the pull to bring back the honor flights. Back to organizing, to fundraising, to connecting to veterans. This time, the veterans are mostly Vietnam era and earlier — and many of them were part of a generation that for too many years didn’t get the honor and respect they deserved for the sacrifices they made. The honor flights allow veterans an opportunity to connect with each other, share experiences and receive recognition for their service.

When our tri-state-area veterans journeyed to our nation’s capital this year, it was a trip unlike any they had ever experienced. The journey served two main purposes: 1) To recognize and show gratitude for the veterans’ service; and 2) to give the veterans a unique tour of the monuments dedicated to them and to their fallen comrades.

“The trip itself was awesome.”

“Visiting the memorials was terrific.”

“I really did not expect the reception and reaction we’d get.”

“This is just an opportunity of a lifetime.”

“ ... this is just excellent. It’s a place for us to heal.”

Those are just a few of the things veterans had to say about this trip of a lifetime. Veterans saw memorials dedicated to World War II, the Korean and Vietnam wars and the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Marine Corps, and the changing of the guard at Arlington National Cemetery. Hundreds of people welcomed the veterans and their guardians home.

Mason and the many others who were instrumental in this local effort deserve our gratitude.

Veteran after veteran who made the trip to Washington found it to be an incredibly moving experience. Many of them had never seen the monuments of D.C. before, and the added touches such as handmade signs and a welcome-home crowd really treated these veterans like the heroes they are. To give these aging veterans that experience is something they will never forget and something we can all be proud of.

No doubt the experience was rewarding for the organizers as well. For all their hard work on behalf of our treasured veterans, a word of thanks.

Des Moines Register. June 4, 2023.

Editorial: Brenna Bird owes answers on emergency contraception payments for rape victims

A victim’s options certainly should not turn on whether she’s lucky enough to have good health insurance, income, savings or private support.

The Iowa Attorney General’s Office disclosed in early April that it had paused the office’s longtime policy of compensating rape victims for the cost of emergency contraception, often called Plan B.

“As a part of her top-down, bottom-up audit of victim assistance, Attorney General Bird is carefully evaluating whether this is an appropriate use of public funds,” Alyssa Brouillet, Brenna Bird’s press secretary, said in a statement.

There was a flurry of local and national news stories, and since then, silence. Bird’s office has not illuminated the public about the nature or progress of this “audit.” Her office did not respond to an editorial writer’s messages seeking an update on May 26 and May 30. The office has not responded to two Democratic state senators’ questions in a May 1 letter, according to a spokesman for Senate Democrats.

At least three independent problems are evident here, any of which would on their own reflect poorly on Bird’s choices.

Emergency contraception is not abortion and is not controversial

This editorial board zealously advocates for abortion rights. But that doesn’t preclude noting the distinction between the clash over abortion and the wholly unrelated — and unremarkable ― matter of preventing pregnancy.

The state’s fund for assisting crime victims covers a variety of supports. Before Bird took office this year, one of them was paying for birth control that women who had been sexually abused can take to prevent pregnancy from beginning. A pill or implant can achieve this even days after the assault, although effectiveness is higher earlier on. Along with coverage, advocacy groups support increased efforts to work with medical providers to be sure they are ready to inform victims about this option and administer it quickly.

Many people who oppose abortion find all this unobjectionable and consistent with “life begins at conception.” Even the Catholic Church, in lumping the two together, has made exceptions on contraception in certain extraordinary circumstances involving rape.

Don’t take our word for it; listen to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who has signed some of the nation’s cruelest and most dangerous abortion restrictions: “By accessing health care immediately, they can get the Plan B pill that can prevent a pregnancy from occurring in the first place.” Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds also has pushed for easier access to regular contraception.

On this ground alone, Bird could resume the emergency contraception reimbursements immediately without any harm to her anti-abortion bona fides. The morning-after pill retails for $50 at most; some varieties are half that. The expense will never break the bank.

A focus on abortion puts victims’ needs on the sidelines

There is an obvious reason that debates about even the harshest anti-abortion proposals include exceptions for rape and incest: Forcing these victims to remain pregnant and deliver an attacker’s child is horrible to even contemplate.

Yet the availability of emergency contraception (and abortion, which the state paid for in some cases under Democratic Attorney General Tom Miller) is not what the Attorney General’s Office is reviewing. It’s only about the state paying for it.

The burden of what Bird is doing falls mostly on Iowans who are poor. They are the ones who, because they rarely see a doctor, might not know about Plan B and about the urgency of taking it quickly. They are the ones who cannot pay $25 for the pill.

Iowa should not subject any rape victims to out-of-pocket expense that’s a direct consequence of their assault. A victim’s options certainly should not turn on whether she’s lucky enough to have good health insurance, income, savings or private support.

It’s wrong to keep the public in the dark

Elected officials seem to face fewer risks these days than they would have years ago for ignoring the minority party and the news media.

Bird’s failure to respond to inquiries from the Register and from state Sens. Janet Petersen and Todd Taylor is disappointing. Explaining what is going on would not diminish her ability to set policy. It would, however, show she believes in the principle she espoused in the Drake Law Review a decade ago, recently cited by the Iowa Supreme Court: “Providing information quickly and efficiently demystifies government.”

That case dealt with information the government is compelled by law to release, but a simple question such as “Is there any news on the progress of that audit, or a prospective timeline for it to be completed?” shouldn’t be a matter of what the law requires.

This editorial board believes payments for emergency contraception should have continued while Bird conducted the audit. She’s needlessly inflicting uncertainty and the possibility of more harm on already traumatized victims.

But at the least, Iowans deserve to know what is going on with this audit, so they can evaluate the reasonableness of the course Bird is pursuing.

