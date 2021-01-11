Editorial Roundup: Iowa

More Iowans have died from COVID-19 in 10 months than died of diabetes, influenza, Alzheimer’s, breast cancer, suicide and pneumonia combined in all of 2019.

Yes, vaccines are a welcome light at the end of the tunnel.

Thanks to dedicated scientists around the world, the United States so far has two approved vaccines — from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna — that do an exceptional job at preventing illness from the virus. (It is not yet clear whether the shots prevent viral transmission and asymptomatic infections.) People need two doses of the vaccines, and it takes weeks to realize maximum protection.

The existence of these vaccines should not lead to complacency about precautions. It should motivate us to double down. Do you want to contract this virus — or die from its complications — mere weeks or months before it’s your turn for a shot?

But Iowans need more information about when we can expect to get those shots.

The Trump administration’s goal of getting 20 million people the first dose of a two-shot vaccine regimen by the end of 2020 didn’t happen. Not even close. As of Jan. 6, more than 17.2 million doses had been distributed, but only 5.3 million people had received their first shot.