Editorial Roundup: Iowa

Speaking of criminal laws (and absurdities): If lawmakers can’t bring themselves to immediately rip off the Band-Aid on pot prohibition, they ought to at least revise the law that allows a conviction for impaired driving if any evidence of marijuana is found in a driver’s body. It might have been consumed days or weeks earlier. The driver might not have been impaired. Neither is a defense. That has to change.

So does the medical marijuana program, as we’ve said for years. About 5,000 Iowans are enrolled and able to travel to one of five dispensaries to get cannabidiol with no more than 3% THC to treat one of 14 mostly strictly defined ailments. All of those numbers are too small. Once again, if lawmakers insist on an intermediate step before decriminalization or legalization, then they should work with the Iowa Medical Cannabidiol Board to make the program more useful to more Iowans.

But a multi-step approach is not necessary. Iowa can be more like Colorado, or Illinois, and the sky will not fall. Instead, more Iowans could have an easier time getting therapeutic pain treatment. Police could have more time for other work and one fewer excuse for unnecessary traffic stops and arrests. And state leaders would show that they can respond to evidence and public opinion on a complicated issue and move the state in the right direction.

