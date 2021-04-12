Editorial Roundup: Iowa

We’re happy to see some of those that would have been harmful to our area didn’t make the cut, particularly a bill that would have big-footed local city councils by prohibiting them from managing their own public safety budgets. The bill was aimed at stopping governments from “defunding” the police, but in truth it limited the ability of local governments to keep their streets safe.

The proposal to jettison tenure at the state’s major universities also failed. This would have done incalculable damage to our state’s economy, not to mention free speech. A ban on traffic cameras also failed again; unfortunately, so did an amendment to the state Constitution to allow people with felony convictions to vote. The bill passed the House, but once again it couldn’t clear the Senate. The governor has signed an executive order to allow felons to vote, but permanent language needs to be added to the Constitution.

There are a lot of proposals still alive for the session, among them legislation aimed at improving child care in the state. It’s true some bills didn’t survive, but we would urge lawmakers to focus their attention on working to pass meaningful legislation to improve the affordability and availability of child care. It is vital that lawmakers get this done.

The same goes with steps to improve broadband and housing affordability in Iowa.