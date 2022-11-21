 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Editorial Roundup: Iowa

  • 0

Dubuque Telegraph Herald. November 16, 2022.

Editorial: Reynolds fails to capture millions in federal dollars to address key challenges

The same critical issues creating challenges in Dubuque and the tri-state area pose similar obstacles across the state of Iowa.

While a workforce shortage might be the biggest issue the state faces, with ripple effects across communities large and small, a lack of affordable housing and needed child care options compound the problem.

Together, these three issues have created the perfect storm, having a detrimental impact on businesses, institutions and families.

Leaders in Dubuque — from the city, the county, economic development officials, the chamber of commerce, elected officials — all are working together to try to drum up solutions that could pave the way for more affordable housing and child care to help address the workforce shortage.

People are also reading…

That’s the way we should approach this: leave no stone unturned, find opportunities, and seek solutions.

Unfortunately, that isn’t the mindset Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is bringing to combat these challenges.

According to reporting by the Des Moines Register, state leaders do not plan to distribute money from Congress that the state hasn’t yet spent on rental assistance or affordable housing, meaning $89 million meant for Iowa likely will be returned to the U.S. Treasury for use in other states. The Iowa Finance Authority declined to say why the state refused to try to reallocate the money.

This comes at a time when Iowans are struggling with the high cost of fuel and food, high interest rates and housing costs, as well as a growing number of rental evictions and increasing homelessness.

Of the state’s $149 million allotment, it has used $59.6 million. If not drawn down by the state by Dec. 31, the remaining $89 million will be recaptured by other states.

We don’t want to spend $89 million on rental assistance and affordable housing? We’re content to let other states absorb Iowa’s share?

Then came last week’s reporting by Iowa Capital Dispatch that the governor deliberately turned down $30 million in federal aid specifically to address child care. The funds required a local match of 10% to draw down the money, and Reynolds opted not to pursue the grant.

We couldn’t tap into the state’s $1.9 billion surplus for $3 million in order to capture $30 million in federal dollars? What sense does this make?

Iowans just gave Reynolds four more years in the governor’s mansion, but residents should demand better from her. When federal dollars are available to address two — and ultimately three given the impact of affordable housing and child care on workforce — of the biggest problems the state is facing, a true leader would work hard to make sure those dollars are well spent right here in Iowa.

To take a pass on millions of dollars earmarked for addressing these issues in Iowa is a complete failure of governance.

Des Moines Register. November 20, 2022.

Editorial: Keeping people out of public meetings must be the very last resort

Intimidation is never appropriate for our elected officials, and they must exhaust every single alternative before resorting to exclusion.

Modern elected officials can find, if they’re so inclined, vulgar and threatening criticism of their work within moments of unlocking their phones.

Throughout the country, we’ve seen large crowds at public meetings simmering with rage, rage that might or might not be built on an accurate understanding of what a board or council or executive is doing. So it’s appropriate to spare a moment of pity and appreciation for the public servants who risk and endure this sort of abuse.

None of that changes, however, that those same elected officials have a responsibility to respect long-observed conventions of open government, as well as principles prescribed in the Constitution and in laws.

That brings us to a string of incidents in Iowa where leaders have sought to silence and exclude constituents who expressed their grievances publicly.

They could be considered isolated cases. But heavy-handed responses deserve to be called out, lest they give even a little credence to the false notion that it’s acceptable to bar people from seeing and speaking to their representatives.

In Newton last month, Noah Petersen was arrested after he spoke at a City Council meeting. The mayor told Petersen to leave after he said, “I think the top two fascists in this town, Mayor Michael Hansen and the chief of police, need to be removed from power.” Petersen declined to leave, and the police stepped in.

It was actually the second time in October that Petersen was charged with disorderly conduct at a council meeting; a similar episode had played out three weeks earlier. A law firm representing the city, defending the decisions to detain and prosecute Petersen for his “derogatory” remarks, released a baffling statement arguing that “cities have the ability to implement and enforce rules regarding reasonable time, place, and manner restrictions during public meetings.”

That’s true. It also has nothing to do with restricting derogatory speech.

A bench trial for the earlier charge is scheduled for Dec. 15. As Petersen’s attorney, Gina Messamer, wrote: “It is well-established that the ability to voice one’s opinion on matters of public concern is one of the central protections provided by the First Amendment.”

What’s frightening in each current example in Iowa is that it puts limits on people’s ability to petition the government.

A closer call in weighing more forceful responses comes when prolonged disruptions impair a body’s ability to conduct its business. At Des Moines City Council meetings last year when activists opposed the unchallenged approval of Police Department spending, police arrested them when they refused instructions to stop talking or leave. Even in that case, the mayor and council members could have done more to avert the confrontation: They could have noted the obvious interest from the public in being heard about police expenditures, but they didn’t.

Litigation continues in eastern Iowa after the Linn-Mar school district banned Amanda Pierce Snyder from attending board meetings for one year. She was removed from a meeting in August when officials said she disrupted proceedings by interrupting board discussion to question a proposed contract with a company that supports “social, emotional and behavior growth.”

Forcibly removing constituents is questionable enough. A preemptive ban from future public meetings? That sounds more like retribution than an attempt to maintain order. Such a prohibition should not come into play without far, far greater provocation. Linn-Mar officials should have realized that. They needed only to read the news about the Iowa State Patrol’s outrageous order telling racial justice activists to stay out of the Statehouse after a 2020 confrontation. A settlement removed the restrictions and required the state to pay $70,000 to the activists.

To be fair, elected leaders often get it right. Some boards read a boilerplate request — not an order — that speakers avoid disparaging individuals, then sit back and listen even if a visitor does just that. At an Ankeny school board meeting last month, anti-mask activist Kimberly Reicks dressed in drag to try to make a point about an after-school performance. School board members gave her the floor, and then they moved on.

That should be the default approach: Let constituents have their say, whether it’s coherent or incoherent, true or misleading, polite or biting.

It’s absolutely true that speech can be harmful. Words themselves can be violence to oppressed communities. At the extremes, this is a state where, at least twice in the past 40 years, angry men have opened fire in public workspaces, killing Mount Pleasant Mayor Edd King in 1986 and terrifying Jackson County supervisors in 2014. Physical safety is an unavoidable consideration: Running for office shouldn’t mean risking your life.

The rest of us, the governed, can do our part by petitioning the government in a responsible way.

But the prospect that some members of the public might break the rules cannot justify threatening to jail people for speaking out. Intimidation is never appropriate for our elected officials, and they must exhaust every single alternative before resorting to exclusion.

END

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Frustration grows over Iowa passing up child care aid

Frustration grows over Iowa passing up child care aid

Anne Discher, executive director of Common Good Iowa, was leaving a conference of early childhood advocates this week in Chicago when she said she kept getting stopped and asked the same question: What is Iowa thinking?

Former Trump adviser to lead Iowa Gov. Reynolds' staff

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has chosen a former Trump administration State Department official to serve as her chief of staff. Taryn Frideres, an Iowa native who has worked on Reynolds’ staff as chief operating officer for the past two years, will become the governor’s chief of staff beginning Dec. 1. Frideres previously worked for Sen. Joni Ernst and served under President Donald Trump as deputy to the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and as senior advisor to the deputy secretary of state. Frideres will replace Sara Craig Gongol, who headed Reynolds’ first campaign for governor then transitioned to become the governor’s chief of staff for the last four years.

No more mad cow worries, banned blood donors can give again

No more mad cow worries, banned blood donors can give again

Blood centers in the U.S. are scrambling to track down hundreds of thousands of former donors turned away because of worries about mad cow disease in Europe more than two decades ago. The Food and Drug Administration lifted longtime rules that had barred blood donations from people, including current and former military members, who spent time in the U.K. and other countries during periods from 1980 to 2001.  The FDA determined there was little risk from blood donations of acquiring the rare and fatal brain infection tied to eating contaminated beef.

Iowa Gov. Reynolds named to lead Republican governors group

Iowa Gov. Reynolds named to lead Republican governors group

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has been elected to lead the Republican Governors Association as she increases her national political profile days after she easily won a second term as governor. Reynolds’ election Wednesday as chairwoman of the group will put her in charge of raising money in 2023 for the Republican governors’ largest fundraising organization. Governor races next year include Kentucky and Louisiana, now held by Democrats, and Mississippi. Reynolds served as vice-chair of the association in 2022, and her new role will give her a larger national presence.

Lawsuit accuses largest US meat producers of wage fixing

Lawsuit accuses largest US meat producers of wage fixing

A class-action federal lawsuit is accusing 11 of the United States’ largest beef and pork producers of conspiring to depress wages and benefits for its workers. The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Denver last week. It alleges that the producers have worked together since at least 2014 to keep workers’ compensation lower than the market would allow in violation of the Sherman Antitrust Act. It seeks to represent hundreds of thousands of other people who have worked in jobs from slaughtering to production at the companies’ collective 140 plants. The lawsuit says they produce about 80% of the red meat sold to U.S. consumers.

Watch Now: Related Video

Cherokee museum hires archeologist

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News